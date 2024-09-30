Hezbollah has all options on table, ready for all scenarios

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks while delivering a speech via Al Manar on Monday.

"We have lost a brother, father, and a great leader," Sheikh Naim Qassem said, referring to the Israeli assassination of the late Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Saying that Sayyed Nasrallah was the leader of the free combatants convoy, Qassem added, "His absolute priority was Palestine and Al-Quds."

"Be confident that our great leader is always among us," he emphasized.

"The Zionist entity commits massacres all over Lebanon. Israel is delusional when it thinks that the brutal massacres and the international backing will help achieve its goals," he said elsewhere in his remarks.

"Despite the loss of our leaders and the great sacrifices, we won’t budge an inch from our stances," Qassem stressed.

He underlined that Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance will go ahead with confronting the Israeli enemy in support of Gaza and Palestine and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

Citing that Israel has not been able to reach Hezbollah's military capabilities, he noted that the Zionists' claims in this regard are just a dream that will never come true.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassem said that Hezbollah will choose a new Secretary-General as soon as possible.

"Following the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah, Ma’ale Adumim was targeted and million Israeli settlers in Haifa went to shelters, he said, adding, "What we are doing now is the minimum as part of our plan to run the battle," he added.

"We know that the battle may be long, all options are on the table and we are ready for all scenarios," Qassem said.

MP/