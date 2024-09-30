'Wait for it'; Iran's Army chief warns Zionists

"What the enemies say is mostly based on psychological operations," Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi told reporters on Monday.

The Zionists are trying to present the image of a victory to their masters and people to help the criminal Netanyahu survive, he said, adding that however, they are moving toward destruction very fast.

Referring to the Israeli assassination of the late Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Mousavi said that the blood of martyr Nasrallah would speed up the fall of the Israeli regime and its leaders.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

On Sunday night, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the crimes committed by the Zionist regime cannot be accepted and will not go unanswered.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

