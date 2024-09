"This cycle of violence must stop now, and all sides must step back from the brink," Xinhua reported, citing Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary general.

"The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, as well as the wider region, cannot afford an all-out war," he added.

He also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all captives held there.

AMK/PR