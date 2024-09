The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines known as Iran Air announced the cancellation of national airlines flights to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport until further notice.

The Zionist Israeli regime has been bombarding the Lebanese cities including the capital since early this week.

The Resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday the martyrdom of its Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli regime's aerial aggression on Friday.

MNA