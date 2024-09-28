6 killed, 8 injured as helicopter crashes in NW Pakistan

The Chinese Xinhua news agency cited police officials as saying in a statement that a chartered helicopter crashed on Saturday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six people on board and injuring at least eight others.

According to Anadolu Agency, citing Pakistani state media, the incident involved a chartered Mi-8 helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum Company, which crashed in North Waziristan, close to the Afghan border.

Pakistani television reported that the crash was attributed to engine failure as the helicopter was attempting to land.

Local media sources indicated that some foreign nationals were aboard the helicopter at the time of the accident. However, local authorities have yet to release further details regarding the passengers or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

