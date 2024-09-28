  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2024, 10:32 AM

To Iran embassy in Beirut;

Iranian top diplomat gives necessary orders

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – In a phone call with the charge d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was briefed on the latest situation in the Arab country following Israel regime's deadly attack.

Following the escalation of attacks by the Zionist regime on residential areas in Beirut, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with the charge d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this conversation, Araghchi issued the necessary orders and recommendations, while appreciating the motivation and perseverance of Iranian diplomats and embassy staff in this sensitive situation.

On Friday, Israeli warplanes struck at least six residential structures in Dahiyeh's Haret Hreik neighborhood, killing at least eight people and wounding some 80 others.

The attacks came as part of the regime’s escalation against Lebanon that has been targeting the country since October 7, when Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The escalation has taken a deadlier turn since Monday, claiming the lives of more than 700 people across the country.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

