Iran to stand with Lebanon, Axis of Resistance

"Today's attacks by the Zionist regime on the Dahieh area in Beirut are a clear and unconcealable war crime that revealed the nature of state terrorism of this regime once again," Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a message on Friday night.

Saying that the crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Lebanon are a sign of the desperation of the international community to stop the machine of state terrorism, the Iranian president called on the countries of the world, especially the Islamic countries, to firmly condemn this crime.

He also expressed sympathy to the Lebanese nation and government and offered condolences to the families of the martyrs.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran would follow up on this latest crime by the Zionists and will stand with the Lebanese nation and the Axis of Resistance, he added.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving, according to initial reports, at least 2 people killed and 76 others injured.

