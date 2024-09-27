Israel carries out heavy strikes on Beirut (+VIDEOS)

The Israeli strikes targeted the Dahieh neighborhood in southern Beirut.

The Israeli military claimed that it targeted the headquarters of the Lebanese Hezbollah command in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

At least 10 explosions were heard in Dahieh following the Israeli airstrikes.

Reports suggest that 2,000-ton bombs were used in the attacks on Beirut and several buildings were razed to the ground.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

This is a developing story...

