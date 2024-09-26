US, France issue joint call for 21-day cease-fire in Lebanon

“It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes,” Biden and Macron said, al-monitor reports.

Earlier Wednesday, the two leaders discussed a possible cease-fire during their meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. Their call for a cease-fire was endorsed by Australia, Canada, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

There was no immediate reaction from Hezbollah or the governments of Lebanon and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was en route to New York when the joint statement was released. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently in New York, where he addressed the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

A senior Biden administration official declined to say whether Washington had assurances that either side would accept the cease-fire but said their responses were expected in the coming hours.

“We believe, regardless of what has happened on the battlefield over the last several days [and] weeks, the moment we feel is now to achieve that diplomatic resolution,” the official said.

The Zionist regime has bombed many areas in the south and east in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched extensive retaliatory strikes deep inside the occupied territories. On Wednesday, the Lebanese Resistance targeted Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv. Ali Hamie, academic and political analyst from south Lebanon, and Saeb Shaath, author, commentator, and West Asia expert from Belfast, are tonight's guests.

MNA/PR