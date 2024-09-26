Erdoğan criticizes US hypocritical approach towards Israel

“Unfortunately, many Western countries remain silent in the face of Israel, and they never took a stance against Israel,” Erdoğan told News, adding: “Amongst the NATO allies, unfortunately, there are many countries siding with Israel. We are here in the United States right now, and the United States is actually one of them.”

Biden, he said, “was critical of Israel on one side and on the other side, he was supportive of Israel in certain ways, amongst which we have weapons, ammunition and the aircraft carrier of the United States was dispatched to the Mediterranean in order to help Israel.”

Unlike the US and several other countries which proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organization, Erdoğan said that he did not because the militant group was “spending efforts in order to protect their motherland, and they are actually a group of resistance, so I can’t call such a group of resistance a terrorist organization.”

MNA/PR