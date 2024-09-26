  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2024, 9:34 AM

Erdoğan criticizes US hypocritical approach towards Israel

Erdoğan criticizes US hypocritical approach towards Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Turkish President Erdoğan criticized the hypocritical approaches of Western countries including the US regarding the issue of the Gaza war.

“Unfortunately, many Western countries remain silent in the face of Israel, and they never took a stance against Israel,” Erdoğan told News, adding: “Amongst the NATO allies, unfortunately, there are many countries siding with Israel. We are here in the United States right now, and the United States is actually one of them.” 

Biden, he said, “was critical of Israel on one side and on the other side, he was supportive of Israel in certain ways, amongst which we have weapons, ammunition and the aircraft carrier of the United States was dispatched to the Mediterranean in order to help Israel.” 

Unlike the US and several other countries which proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organization, Erdoğan said that he did not because the militant group was “spending efforts in order to protect their motherland, and they are actually a group of resistance, so I can’t call such a group of resistance a terrorist organization.”

MNA/PR

News ID 221928
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News