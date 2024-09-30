Erdogan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza

"Today, standing up for Palestine, Lebanon means standing up for the humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to Anadolu Agency.

"A handful of radical Zionists, blinded by blood and hatred, are setting the region and the whole world on fire. We will never consent to this cruelty and barbarism," he said about Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

The Uniting for Peace resolution, passed in November 1950, says that in any cases where the Security Council, due to a lack of agreement among its five permanent members, does not act as needed for the sake of international security and peace, the General Assembly can issue appropriate recommendations to UN members for collective measures, including the use of armed force when necessary.

Erdogan has frequently criticized the UN Security Council’s failure to act over the last year as Israel killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and also launched massive airstrikes in Lebanon in recent weeks.

In his address last week to the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said, he highlighted Israel’s genocide of the people of Gaza, and drew attention to other conflicts and atrocities in the region.

He added that he reiterated that global peace and security should not be left to the whim of five privileged countries – the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – using his slogan: "The world is bigger than five."

