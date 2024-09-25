Zionist regime launches attacks on southern Lebanon

Media sources reported on Wednesday night that four areas in southern Lebanon were targeted by aerial bombardment by the occupiers.

According to this report, the towns of "Salaa", "Dirkifa", "Zabqin" and " sham" in southern Lebanon were targeted by Israeli air strikes.

Yet, there is no report available about the details of martyrs and possible injured in these attacks.

Earlier on Wednesday, several people were killed and injured in Israeli attacks on the Arab country's northeastern and southern regions.

3 people were killed and 9 were injured in the Israeli attack on Maaysrah town in northeastern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday afternoon.

It added that 4 people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Joun in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Zionists claimed that the Israeli regime's attacks on Mount Lebanon, northern Beirut, Nabatiyeh, and Baalbek also left casualties.

MNA/6236714