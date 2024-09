The Islamic Republic of Iran has the largest and strongest helicopter unit in the Middle East, Brig. General Qasem Khamooshi said in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Today, Iranian helicopters are equipped with modern equipment which are all made by Iranian young experts, General Khamooshi said.

"Now we have missiles with a range of more than 2000 km and we are defending the country at a great distance from the borders, and we must continue this path," he added.

MNA/