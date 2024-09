The Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered commemorating the memory of high-ranking martyrs as a guarantee of the safety of the path of the Iranian nation and not deviating from the direction of the Islamic Revolution.

"Holy Defense Week" is a great opportunity to light up the atmosphere of the country with the memory of esteemed martyrs, Ayatollah Khamenei wrote.

"We should not let material life keep us away from that source of light and purity," he added.



MNA/