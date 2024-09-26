Ceasefire to be announced between Lebanon,Israel within hours

The Zionist media "Israel Hayom" and "Yedioth Ahronoth" quoted American officials, claiming that a temporary ceasefire agreement between Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Zionist regime will be announced in a few hours.

According to these American officials, the temporary ceasefire will last for 21 days, and during this period, the parties are supposed to continue negotiations to reach a final agreement for the return of the residents of border areas in Lebanon and occupied Palestine to their homes.

At the same time, the American "CNN", quoting an informed source, stated that the effort to reach a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon is serious and important for the Biden government.

The Zionist Channel 12 quoted a source in Netanyahu's office, emphasizing that the green light for a temporary ceasefire has been shown to start negotiations.

MNA/6236915