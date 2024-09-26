Iran military power aims to boost deterrence not aggression

Adressing the Iranians residing in the United States, Masound Pezeshkian said, "Today, what is being portrayed in Western media about Iran is incorrect."

"Iran has never been a threat to any country," Pezeshkian said, adding, "If we seek to increase our military power, it is not for aggression, but to strengthen deterrence and defense power."

"If we are not strong, the same bombs that are dropped on Palestinians will be dropped on us," he added.

Referring to efforts to boost reconciliation with neighbors and other countries of the world, he stated, "If we are united, the Zionist regime will no longer dare to commit such crimes against the Palestinians and the people of Lebanon."

Stating that the Iranian government will try to get help from all the elites and capable people to build Iran, he said, " I promise that we will spare no effort to elevate the country and make Iran proud."

