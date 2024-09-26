Security Council turning into political tool: Deputy FM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the statement in an address to the open debate of the UN Security Council on “Leadership for Peace: United in Respect of the UN Charter in Search of a Secure Future“ in New York on Wednesday.

“The Security Council regrettably has become a tool in the hands of certain permanent members who prioritize their political and strategic interests over global peace,” he said.

“The Security Council’s silence is deafening. It sends a dangerous message to the innocent victims of this war and the international community,” he added.

He emphasized that the United States has repeatedly used its veto power to shield Israel from accountability for its ongoing acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and now in Lebanon.

“Our world stands at a critical juncture. We are facing the most conflicts [of any time] since the Cold War, marked by a staggering increase in civilian casualties, especially among women, children and humanitarian workers,” the Iranian diplomat said.

He expressed concern over violation of the international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Impunity for gross violation of international law, especially international humanitarian law, is becoming the norm, he regretted.

Gharibabadi described the situation in Gaza as a “collective failure” to uphold international peace and security, saying, “We are witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

He quoted a senior United Nations official as saying that Gaza has become the “hell on earth” and said the reports about the casualties are horrifying.

“In Lebanon, the deliberate targeting of civilians in densely-populated areas using advanced technology for terror purposes is a blatant violation of international law, humanitarian principles and multiple United Nations resolutions,” Gharibabadi added.

He emphasized that Israel’s savage airstrikes against Lebanon are not just an attack on the Lebanese people but an “attack on humanity itself.”

He criticized Israel for crossing all redlines and said, “For this terrorist regime, international humanitarian law and the principles of human dignity mean nothing.”

Israel’s leadership has no intention of restoring peace to the region as its true objective is to drag the entire region into a full-scale war, he warned.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister urged the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter, saying, “Immediate action must be taken to halt Israel’s war machine and prevent further regional escalation.”

“The [Security] Council must act to protect civilians in Palestine and Lebanon and enforce Israel’s compliance with international law and its bounding resolutions,” he pointed out.

He added that the United Nations Security Council is primarily responsible for protecting international peace and security, but it has become paralyzed by “political divisions,” which has prevented it from taking a decisive action.

He stressed the importance of building trust to restore peace, saying only consistent, integrated and impartial measures can lead the world into a safe and peaceful future.

“If we are to restore peace, we must first trust. This begins with a deep respect for international law and the United Nations Charter,” he pointed out.

The remarks came amid the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and escalated deadly attacks against Lebanon.

The escalation, which began following the launch of the brutal military onslaught against the coastal sliver on October 7, has witnessed the regime carrying out countless attacks against the Lebanese territory, killing hundreds of people over the past week alone.

