Blinken repeats claims against Tehran, Moscow military ties

Antony Blinken claimed that, in order to promote peace in Ukraine, it is necessary to stop the attempts of Iran, the DPRK, and China to fuel the Russian war machine, as well as to support Ukraine's peace initiatives.

“There are two immediate and interrelated steps that we must take. First, we must address Russia's growing cooperation with North Korea and Iran," the US secretary of state said.

Providing no clear reason, Blinken claimed that Iran supplied UAVs to Russia and built a drone factory in the Russian Federation, and just a few weeks ago handed Russia hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, North Korea has delivered to Russia trainloads of weapons and ammunition, including missile launchers and millions of artillery shells, he claimed, according to UK Inform.

Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has refuted claims made by Western media that the Islamic Republic has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

In a statement released in early September, the mission reiterated that Iran's stance on the Ukraine war, which advocates for avoiding actions that could escalate hostilities, remains unchanged.

“Iran's position regarding the Ukraine conflict has not altered. The provision of military support to any party involved in the conflict, which results in increased casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a setback in ceasefire negotiations, is deemed inhumane by Iran,” the statement noted.

The Iranian mission further urged an end to the transfer of arms to both sides of the conflict.

The statement continued, “Iran not only refrains from participating in such actions but also calls on other nations to halt the supply of weapons to the conflicting parties.”

MNA/