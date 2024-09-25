  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2024, 5:33 PM

Russia rejects accusations of violations of UN Charter

Russia rejects accusations of violations of UN Charter

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – The Kremlin strongly rejects accusations of alleged violations of the UN Charter, as Russia invariably acts in accordance with international law, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"We do not agree with such an attitude. We have repeatedly said so. Russia acts in strict compliance with all principles and norms of international law, including situations in which it protects its legitimate interests," he stated, TASS reported.

In this way the Kremlin spokesman responded to British Foreign Secretary Minister David Lammy’s claims that Russia was allegedly in breach of the UN Charter.

Peskov stressed that "of course, Russia is categorically opposed to double standards in the interpretation of international law."

"Both Britain and the United States are notorious for this," he stated.

SD/

News ID 221912

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News