Sep 25, 2024, 7:10 AM

Top Iranian, British diplomats hold talks in NY

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with the UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

This is the first time that Aragchi and Lammy meet.

Details of their meeting would be released later.

