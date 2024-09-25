  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2024, 11:30 AM

Iran FM:

Do not underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon

Do not underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized, "Do not underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon against any aggression".

Araghchi posted a message on his X social network late on Tuesday, saying, “Do not ever underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon against any aggression”.

“Hezbollah's true power is rooted in its own capacities and popular support. It is more than capable of flattering the bases and colonies of the Israeli regime,” he added.

The top diplomat continued by saying that of course, “This fact does not, however, excuse Arab & Islamic world from exercising duty to stand up to Israel.”

Also on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister in a message on social media reiterated his country’s support for the people of Lebanon and Palestine in the face of the Zionist crimes.

AMK/IRN85606740

News ID 221867

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News