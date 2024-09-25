Do not underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon

Araghchi posted a message on his X social network late on Tuesday, saying, “Do not ever underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon against any aggression”.

“Hezbollah's true power is rooted in its own capacities and popular support. It is more than capable of flattering the bases and colonies of the Israeli regime,” he added.

The top diplomat continued by saying that of course, “This fact does not, however, excuse Arab & Islamic world from exercising duty to stand up to Israel.”

Also on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister in a message on social media reiterated his country’s support for the people of Lebanon and Palestine in the face of the Zionist crimes.

