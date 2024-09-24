Spread of war has heavy consequences for entire region

Speaking in a televised interview, Iran’s top diplomat noted, “In all the meetings I had along with President Pezeshkian in New York, the necessity of confronting the Zionist regime's invasion of Gaza and now Lebanon has been emphasized.”

“Today, I had a meeting with the Italian foreign minister and I told him that this war in southern Lebanon could have very serious consequences and that the responsibility for this war lies with those who support the Zionist regime. If this war spreads, it will have heavy consequences for the entire region.”

Referring to issue of the nuclear negotiations, he said that these talks have never been interrupted, and the negotiations continued in the past years with ups and downs.

