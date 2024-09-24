Italy, other states call for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pointed to the request of Italy and some other countries for an urgent ceasefire in Lebanon and said that it is the responsibility of supporters of the Zionist regime to force the Zionist regime to stop its brutal attacks in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani met and held talks in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest and also the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s top diplomat condemned the Zionist regime's brutal attack on Lebanon and warned that the region is on the brink of an extensive and all-out war.

If the United States and other allies of the Zionist regime do not stop the attacks waged by the Zionist regime, they must accept responsibility for the consequences, Araghchi underlined.

Referring to the demand of Italy and some other countries for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, Iranian foreign minister said that this is the responsibility of supporters of the Zionist regime to force the criminal Zionist regime to stop its brutal attacks.

Italian foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the deterioration of the situation in southern Lebanon and emphasized the need for taking diplomatic efforts to prevent war and establish a ceasefire.

