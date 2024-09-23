Iran's message peace, security: Pezeshkian

The Iranian president landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Monday, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York on Friday night.

"Instead of bloodshed, war, and killing, we must create a world where all people can live comfortably regardless of their color, race, ethnicity, and place of origin", the Iranian president said.

He further stressed that unfortunately, the world we live in at the moment is not like this due to certain double standards.

"The opportunity we have to live on earth should be equal for all people," he emphasized.

Pezeshkian is visiting New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, expressing the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

