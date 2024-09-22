Humanitarian situation in Gaza ‘very miserable’: Iran FM

He called on the international community and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to tackle the disastrous situation in Gaza Strip.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Araghchi wrote, “On the first day of stay in New York, I met and held talked with my counterparts from Kuwait, Cuba and Bahrain. In addition to reviewing the international and regional developments, the development of cooperation and bilateral relations was emphasized.”

Also, in meeting with the United Nations Special Representative for Syria, the secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), the United Nations Coordinator for Reconstruction and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), “I emphasized the necessity of confronting the Zionist regime's warmongering policies in West Asia as a serious and immediate threat.”

Acknowledgment of the failure of the vicious policies of the Zionist regime was the common point in all these meetings, Iran’s top diplomat added.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is very disastrous, he emphasized and called on the international community and the UN Security Council to deal with the situation.

“Unfortunately, with the double-standard policies of the Western countries, we have so far witnessed the mockery of international law and common human values ​​by the Zionist regime,” he noted.

