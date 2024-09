"Deeply saddened to hear about the coal mine explosion in Khorasan, Iran," Pashinyan wrote on X.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I hope for a swift recovery for all the injured," he added.

Dozens of miners were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MP/