Russia strikes four terrorists bases in Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Russian aerospace forces struck four bases of terrorists in two Syrian governorates.

Russia’s aerospace forces delivered strikes on four bases of terrorists in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Oleg Igansyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"The Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on four places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area (which is controlled by the United States) in the Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates," he said.

