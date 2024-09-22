Occupied Palestine comes under fresh drone attack

Zionist media reported a drone attack on the occupied territories from Iraq.

Local sources say that the drones are flying over Lake Tiberias right now.

Alarm sirens were activated in several regions in the south of occupied Golan following the drone attack.

No groups has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

