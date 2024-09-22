  1. World
Sep 22, 2024

Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attack on Jordan Valley

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducted a drone attack on occupied Palestine late on Sunday night.

The Iraq-based Resistance group targeted an Israeli target in Jordan Valley using al-Arfad drones.

"The Islamic Resistance confirms that the operation to destroy the enemy's strongholds continues at an increasing speed," it said in a statement.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

