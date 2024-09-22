New school year officially begins in Iran

During the opening ceremony of the new school year on Sunday, President Pezeshkian discussed the main problem facing the country, emphasizing that disputes and fights over trivial matters weaken the country.

He stressed that this reduced strength hinders the ability to solve people's problems and unite against enemies.

The President highlighted the crucial need for unity to strengthen the country.

Additionally, he warned against the destructive impact of enmity and urged for mutual support.

President Pezeshkian also expressed the government's commitment to improving the education system to provide standard facilities and create a conducive learning environment.

He emphasized the importance of fostering creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills among students to build a better future.

