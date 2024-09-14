  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 14, 2024, 1:55 PM

Two cops killed as explosion hit Pakistan

Two cops killed as explosion hit Pakistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – At least two police officials were killed in a blast near a police mobile van in Kuchlak town on Saturday.

The police added that rescue teams had reached the incident site situated near Quetta following the explosion.

Two cops injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital for treatment. One of them was declared dead after examination by doctors upon arrival at the hospital, while the other also succumbed to his wounds soon after, the police said, according to Geo News.

The senior superintendent of police (operations) earlier said the condition of the other policeman was critical.

The nature of the blast could not be ascertained till the filing of this report, however, a bomb was allegedly planted along the road.

SD/

News ID 221196

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News