Two cops killed as explosion hit Pakistan

The police added that rescue teams had reached the incident site situated near Quetta following the explosion.

Two cops injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital for treatment. One of them was declared dead after examination by doctors upon arrival at the hospital, while the other also succumbed to his wounds soon after, the police said, according to Geo News.

The senior superintendent of police (operations) earlier said the condition of the other policeman was critical.

The nature of the blast could not be ascertained till the filing of this report, however, a bomb was allegedly planted along the road.

SD/