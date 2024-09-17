Hezbollah strikes military positions with guided missiles

Lebanon's Hezbollah issued statements regarding targeting the bases and gathering centers of the Zionist regime's military in the north of occupied Palestine.

The statement said that to support the steadfast Palestinian nation and its brave and noble Resistance in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah combatants targeted the Al-Abad base with a guided missile.

In response to the Zionist's attacks on civilians and residential houses in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah directly targeted the headquarters of the occupying forces in the Zionist settlement of al-Manara with suitable weapons.

Fighters of the Islamic Resistance also targeted the gathering center of the Zionist military in the Tale al-Korantina area with appropriate weapons.

Hezbollah also directly targeted the Israeli artillery center in the al-Zaoura area with rocket weapons.

