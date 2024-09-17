Hezbollah carries out fresh attacks on Israeli positions

News sources reported that a score of missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli regime’s military positions late on Monday.

Hezbollah said in a statement that in support of steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing its courageous and honorable Resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a series of operations against Israeli enemy military positions and deployments along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

It further noted that the Islamic Resistance combatants targeted espionage equipment at the Ruweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and destroying it.

Also, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted espionage equipment at the Ramya site with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit and destroying it.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by Palestinian Resistance groups.

The Lebanese movement has vowed to keep up its reprisal operations as long as the occupying regime continues its brutal Gaza onslaught, which has so far resulted in 41,226 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 95,413 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

