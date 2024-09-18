Exploding communication devices in Lebanon war crime

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced in a statement that blowing up communication devices in Lebanon by the Israeli regime is a war crime that harmed a large number of civilians who were safe in their homes.

The statement said that the enemy resorting to this option shows the level of desperation and the limited options that this regime has after the strikes it received from the fronts supporting the Palestinian people.

Islamic Jihad added, "We are fully confident that Hezbollah can quickly contain this criminal attack and its consequences and will respond to the enemy per the dimensions of this crime".

