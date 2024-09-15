Israeli forces stuck in 'dire quagmire' in Gaza

Former head of operations for the Israeli military, Israel Ziv, said the regime’s genocidal war in Gaza has become the longest and most exhausting war in the regime's history.

The situation, he said, is not improving and lacks a clear path toward resolution.

More than 11 months into the regime's deadliest-ever war in the besieged Palestinian territory, Israel is “stuck in Gaza and bleeding,” said the retired general.

According to Ziv, Netanyahu has been prolonging the war to maintain his political position and delay his corruption trial, which could lead to his imprisonment. Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Ziv also warned Netanyahu against starting a war in Lebanon, saying that "any ground entry into Lebanon without an exit strategy or a clear objective, even if it’s a limited invasion, would further complicate the situation."

The retired army general said entering southern Lebanon would not force the country’s Resistance movement Hezbollah to cease firing, but would instead increase rocket and drone attacks on occupied Palestine.

AMK/PressTV