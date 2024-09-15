Deadly tanker explosion in Haiti leaves two dozen killed

The explosion in Miragoane on Saturday injured about 40 people, with some suffering burns over most of their bodies, Emmanuel Pierre, head of Haiti's civil protection agency, told the AFP news agency.

The death toll was increased from 16 earlier in the day, after rescuers discovered more charred bodies near the explosion site, Pierre said.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille called an emergency government meeting to deal with the tragedy, Pierre said.

In 2021, 75 people were killed in Haiti's second largest city Cap Haitien, when another fuel truck overturned and unleashed a fireball that swept through several homes and businesses that were built closely next to each other.

AMK/PR