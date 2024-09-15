  1. World
  2. South America
Sep 15, 2024, 2:41 PM

Deadly tanker explosion in Haiti leaves two dozen killed

Deadly tanker explosion in Haiti leaves two dozen killed

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The death toll from an explosion of a tanker truck in southwestern Haiti has risen to 24, authorities said.

The explosion in Miragoane on Saturday injured about 40 people, with some suffering burns over most of their bodies, Emmanuel Pierre, head of Haiti's civil protection agency, told the AFP news agency.

The death toll was increased from 16 earlier in the day, after rescuers discovered more charred bodies near the explosion site, Pierre said.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille called an emergency government meeting to deal with the tragedy, Pierre said.

In 2021, 75 people were killed in Haiti's second largest city Cap Haitien, when another fuel truck overturned and unleashed a fireball that swept through several homes and businesses that were built closely next to each other.

AMK/PR

News ID 221252

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News