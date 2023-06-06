At least 42 dead in Haiti floods, landslides

More than 13,600 homes flooded as water gushed through portions of the Caribbean island over the weekend, according to an update shared Monday by Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency (DPC), Associated Press reported.

The DPC said 85 people were injured in the floods, and 11 people were missing.

Heavy rain fell on Haiti’s western, northwestern, southeastern, and central regions throughout the weekend.

The flooding in Haiti comes as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with about 12 to 17 named storms expected.

