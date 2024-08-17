Export from Bushehr province increases by 4%

Ali Soleymani, the head of the province’s customs department, said that about 10.5 million tons of products valued at about $4 billion were exported from the province in the four months, indicating also five percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

He said the products were exported to 37 countries and mentioned China, the UAE, India, Brazil, Turkey, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, and Taiwan as the top export destinations.

Bushehr Province has a 937-kilometer coastline alongside the Persian Gulf.

Bushehr Port, the main port facility in the province, can handle more than 7 million tons of goods per year and can host vessels weighing over 30,000 tons.

The port is capable of offering services for bulk, containerized, general, and petrochemical cargos, refrigerated products, raw materials, storage, and processing of various commodities and passengers, according to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

