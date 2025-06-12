Iraqi Resistance says no trace of US in region in case of war

If a war breaks out against Iran, Iraqi Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades will dispatch hundreds of martyrdom-seeking forces to target the US interests in the region, Abu Alaa al-Walae emphasized.

In a post on his X account, he wrote, “In case of war against Iran, the US government would be humiliated for the second time, just as the troops of the United States left Iraq in humiliation the first time.”

A senior Iranian official, on condition of anonymity, clarified in an interview with Reuters news agency that increasing regional tensions are only part of psychological warfare to influence Iran's nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Earlier, Abu Alaa al-Walae reacted to US President Donald Trump’s empty threats leveled against Iran, stating that Iraq has stood by Iran.

MA/6497312