Leader says language of threat doesn't work with Iran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said at the start of his speech on the first day of the new Iranian year of 1404 that, "Adversaries are waging a psychological warfare to distance Iranians from Islamic teachings to no avail."

The Leader urged the Iranians to take the chance of Nights of Destiny to pray for the nation's success.

He said that the Resistance Front incurred costs in confrontation with oppressing powers but it will be victorious.

'Bitter losses' of the previous year showed the patience and the spiritual strength of the Iranian nation, said the Leader in apparent reference to the martyrdom of the resistance figures such as the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh as well as the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions in the tragic copter crash.

"Iranian nation has proven powerful in face of economic challenges," he continued.

People can contribute to national growth by investing small savings in boosting production, Ayatollah Khamenei said a day after he named the new Iranian year the Year of Investment for Production.

"Officials should make people feel safe to make investments in domestic production," he further said.

"The US should know that language of threat doesn't work with Iran," the Leader continued to underscore.

"Adversaries will receive a hard slap in the face if they carry out threats against Iran," he continued.

The Leader went on to stress that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no proxy force in the region whatsoever.

