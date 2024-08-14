Unilateral action against al-Aqsa Mosque 'unacceptable': US

"Let me just say clearly that the United States stands firmly for preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites of Quds.

"Any unilateral action like this that jeopardizes such a status quo is unacceptable," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, according to Anadolu Agency.

His remarks came after illegal Zionist settlers, as well as far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, his fellow Otzma Yehudit party Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Knesset member of the Likud party Amit Halevi, stormed the complex.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third-holiest site in Islam.

"And not only is it unacceptable, it detracts from what we think is a vital time as we are working to get this cease-fire deal across the finish line," Patel added.

Patel reiterated that the US is committed to a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said on May 31 that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of prisoners in the besieged enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a prison-prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been leading indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but no agreement has been reached as Tel Aviv has refused to meet the Palestinian group's demands to end the war, withdraw troops from Gaza, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to the northern part of the enclave.

Patel added that Netanyahu confirmed his team will be at the upcoming cease-fire talks, and that they will be prepared to finalize the details for implementing the deal.

When asked whether he expects Hamas will be at the talks, Patel said: "Our partners in Qatar have assured us that they will work to have Hamas represented."

SD/