Sep 8, 2024, 11:33 AM

Turkey slams Israeli FM's remarks as 'full of lies'

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Turkish government has condemned a recent social media post by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, calling it lies and slander targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey.

In an official statement on Saturday, Turkish authorities pointed out that Katz holds no real credibility, even within the Netanyahu cabinet, which is infamously remembered for its crimes against humanity, leaving a dark stain on history.

The statement suggests that Katz is attempting to remain relevant by drawing the attention of social media users in Turkey in a bid to secure his position within what it described as a "genocide network."

Turkey reaffirmed its commitment to speaking the truth and defending the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people, despite such baseless attacks, TRT World reported.

The Turkish government emphasized that it will continue to stand firm in its support for Palestinian rights and justice.

