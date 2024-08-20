Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in raid on WB

Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Haroub, 18, was hit with a live round in his right eye as Israeli troops stormed the city of Dura, located eleven kilometers (6.8 miles) southwest of al-Khalil, on Monday evening, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited the Palestinian Ministry of Health as saying.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, sound grenades, and tear gas canisters in confrontations with young Palestinians who tried to repel them, according to PressTV.

Two young men were shot and injured during the clashes, while dozens of others suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas fired by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Haroub was taken to hospital in critical condition as a bullet fired by Israeli forces penetrated his right eye and lodged in his head. He succumbed to his grave injury hours later, reports said.

Israeli forces also stormed several other towns across the occupied West Bank overnight, including the city of Tubas and the towns of Tammun and Jaba’.

Israeli forces arrested two brothers in Tammun, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) northeast of Nablus, after raiding their home.

In Tubas, explosions were heard as Israeli forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, raided the city.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, which is a coalition of West Bank-based Palestinian armed groups, said in a brief statement that Resistance forces are fighting off Israeli troops in both cities.

Meanwhile, gunshots were heard as Israeli forces raided Jaba’, south of Jenin, and stationed themselves near the town’s municipal building.

Fierce clashes were also reported between Palestinian Resistance forces and Israeli forces near al-Salam Mosque in the city of Nablus.

Since Israel unleashed a war on the besieged Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily raids into villages and cities in the occupied territories.

According to WAFA, at least 636 Palestinians, including 147 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war on Gaza.

At least 40,139 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have also been killed in the Israeli genocidal war against Gaza during the past 10 months.

