Israeli forces kill pro-Palestinian US-Turkish citizen in WB

An American-Turkish citizen who supports Palestine was shot by the Zionist regime soldiers around the "Jabal Sabih" District in Beita Village in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the local media sources, this pro-Palestinian activist had participated in anti-settlement demonstrations in south of Nablus, when he was seriously wounded by the occupying forces of the Zionist regime and then died.

This news comes while the Zionist settlers with the support of the occupying forces of the Israeli regime attacked the "Jabal al-Ras" area in the village of "Umm al-Safa" in the northwest of Ramallah.

