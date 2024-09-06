Israeli forces brutally attack Palestinian refugee camp in WB

The soldiers of the Zionist regime once again attacked civilian areas in the occupied West Bank.

In a fresh round of its atrocities on the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces brutally attacked Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus.

A group of military vehicles of the Zionist regime, along with a bulldozer, attacked the Balata refugee camp while opening fire on the civilians, Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Injuring a 30-year-old Palestinian youth has so far been confirmed in the Israeli attack, the report said, adding that Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that the injured Palestinian youth was transferred to a hospital in the West Bank.

Local media in Palestine say that Zionist soldiers have clashed with the Palestinian people and arrested a number of civilians.

