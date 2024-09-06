  1. World
Israeli forces brutally attack Palestinian refugee camp in WB

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The Zionist regime’s troops attacked the Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus, the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers of the Zionist regime once again attacked civilian areas in the occupied West Bank.

In a fresh round of its atrocities on the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces brutally attacked Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus.

A group of military vehicles of the Zionist regime, along with a bulldozer, attacked the Balata refugee camp while opening fire on the civilians, Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Injuring a 30-year-old Palestinian youth has so far been confirmed in the Israeli attack, the report said, adding that Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that the injured Palestinian youth was transferred to a hospital in the West Bank.

Local media in Palestine say that Zionist soldiers have clashed with the Palestinian people and arrested a number of civilians.

