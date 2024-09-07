Kremlin spokesman denies Russia meddles in US elections

"This is not the first time that Russia has been blamed for interfering in America’s elections," Dmitry Peskov told the Washington Post newspaper. "Well of course it’s nonsense. We’re not interfering."

The spokesman commented on US sanctions against Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian broadcaster RT, and her two deputies.

"Our media are doing their job. They’re just reporting. They’re reporting the truth, but unfortunately, Americans do not like uncomfortable truth for them, and should it appear, they immediately implement repressions against it. This is the reality," he said, TASS reported.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance in the June debate with the Republican contender, Donald Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris.

