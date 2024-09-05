  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2024, 11:42 AM

Kremlin:

Russian effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine

Russian effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The Russian military is increasingly effectively attacking foreign instructors in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Instructors from around the world are on the territory of Ukraine and take part in combat operations and training of the armed forces of Ukraine, the official said.

"Our military is increasingly effectively carrying out strikes against such targets. This is very good from the point of view the special military operation and achieving the goals that have been set," Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

It is preferable to achieve goals by peaceful means, but Moscow sees that neither the United States, nor Europe, nor Ukraine are inclined for dialogue now, the spokesman added.

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.

MNA/IRN

News ID 220709
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News