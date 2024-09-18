Iran announces guaranteed purchase prices for agri. products

According to reports in the local media on Tuesday, the government said it will purchase wheat at a price of $0.34 per kilogram next year, up from 170,000 rials this year.

The government will buy corn and barley at a price of 135,000 rials per kilogram next year while rapeseed, soybean, sunflower and camelina have been respectively priced at 410,000 rials, 430,000, 360,000 rials and 360,000 rials per kilogram, according to a report by Fars news agency.

Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture normally announces guaranteed purchases prices for basic commodities in late summers to encourage more farming activity in the country over the year that follows.

Experts say favorable prices announced last year in Iran was a reason for bumper harvest of certain crops this year.

The ministry figures released over the weekend showed that wheat purchases from domestic farmers had reached nearly 12 million metric tons this year, up 1.62 million mt or 16% from last year’s purchases.

The government budget allocated to wheat purchases this year has reached a whopping figure of $3.56 billion.

MA/Press TV