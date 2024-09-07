Judge delays Trump hush money sentencing until after election

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, had previously been scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18. His lawyers in August asked Justice Juan Merchan to push back his sentencing date until after the vote, citing "naked election-interference objectives." Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against Trump, is a Democrat.

Merchan said on Friday he now planned to sentence Trump on Nov. 26, unless the case is dismissed before then, Reuters reported.

"The imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance - however unwarranted - that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate," the judge wrote, opens new tab. "The Court is a fair, impartial and apolitical institution."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he appreciated that Merchan noted the sentencing would only take place if the judge denies a pending motion by his lawyers to toss out the jury's verdict.

"This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country," Trump wrote.

SD/