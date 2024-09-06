Trump reacts to Putin support for Harris

"Putin came out today. He endorsed Kamala, and I didn't know what -- supposed to call him up and say, 'Thank you very much. I appreciate.' But, he endorsed Kamala, Anadolu Agency reported.

"I have a feeling. I don't know exactly what to say about that. I don't know if I'm insulted or he did me a favor," Trump said at the New York Economic Club.

His remarks came after Vladimir Putin said Russia supports Harris, who replaced US President Joe Biden on the Democratic Party's presidential ticket after Biden dropped out if the race.

"I said that our favorite, if I may say so, was the incumbent President Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he recommended that all his supporters support Ms. Harris. So, we will do the same, we will support her," Putin said at an economic forum in Russia.

The Russian president then joked that since Harris "laughs so expressively and contagiously," it means that "she is doing well" and she would not impose more sanctions on Russia.

MNA/PR